GOYOJO To Launch The Best Budget 384X288 Thermal Scopes GRL335 On Indiegogo

What truly sets it apart is the price. While most 384-resolution thermal optics are priced well above $1500, the GRL335 will be available for just $849 during the super early bird phase on Indiegogo.

Key Highlights:

Professional-Grade Thermal Sensor

Equipped with a 12μm 384×288 sensor (NETD <25mK) and a 35mm lens , the GRL335 provides long-range detection up to 1968 yards with high thermal sensitivity and image clarity.

Image Enhancement Engine

Sharpens contrast and detail to improve visibility in challenging environments like brush, fog, or low light.

Easy to Use

Intuitive button layout and clean interface make it easy to operate-even for first-time thermal users.

Ultra-Clear OLED Display

A 1024×768 high-resolution OLED screen delivers crisp visuals and reduced eye strain during extended use.

All-Day Battery Life

6–8 hours of continuous operation on a single charge-reliable for long hunts or field missions.

Fully-Integrated Features:



One-Shot Zeroing for fast, precise calibration

Picture-in-Picture (PIP) Mode to zoom while maintaining a full view

Recoil-Activated Video (RAV) with 64GB internal storage and Wi-Fi app for easy sharing

7 Thermal Palettes to suit different terrains and visibility conditions

3-Axis Gyroscope for improved image stability and aiming accuracy

IP65 Water Resistance for rugged, all-weather use Includes Hotspot Tracking, Motion Recording Mode, Overheat/Overload Protection, and Dead Pixel Repair

Launch & Pricing Information:

Launch Date: July 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT (UTC-4)

Platform:

Super Early Bird Price: $849 ( 35% off the regular price for limited availability)

About GOYOJO Optics

GOYOJO Optics , is committed to delivering high-performance, cost-effective optics that empower users to upgrade their gear without breaking the bank. Whether you're a hunter, outdoor enthusiast, or tactical user, GOYOJO combines technology with practical, real-world functionality-making professional optics more accessible than ever.

Media & Wholesale Contact

For media partnerships, product reviews, or distribution inquiries, please contact:

Email : [email protected]

Official Website:

SOURCE GOYOJO Optics