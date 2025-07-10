403
Armenian Court Arrests Opposition Lawmaker
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, an Armenian court issued an arrest order for opposition lawmaker Artur Sarkisyan, accusing him of involvement in a conspiracy to execute a violent coup.
This action is widely seen as part of a larger campaign by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government aimed at suppressing dissent and targeting his political adversaries.
Sarkisyan, a representative of the nationalist Dashnaktsutyun party, was placed under pretrial detention for a period of two months.
His arrest came just one day after the Armenian parliament voted to revoke his legal immunity.
He vehemently rejected the charges, labeling them as a distortion of his role in the recent widespread anti-government protests.
Since 2024, Armenia has experienced a wave of demonstrations, largely driven by supporters of the Armenian Apostolic Church (AAC).
Protesters have accused the Pashinyan administration of compromising national interests through its dealings with Azerbaijan, a long-time adversary.
In recent developments, authorities have detained two bishops from the AAC and businessman Samvel Karapetyan, accusing them of being involved in orchestrating the alleged coup attempt.
The government has also moved forward with plans to nationalize Karapetyan’s energy assets.
On Thursday, law enforcement officials reportedly carried out searches at multiple properties associated with figures from the Dashnaktsutyun party, leading to the detention of Arsen Martoyan, the head of the party’s Yerevan city committee, along with the son of another opposition MP, Gegam Manukyan.
