Blockchain for Impact (BFI) Launches ‘Interconne’t– – A First-of-its-Kind Platform to Accelerate Biomedical Collaboration and Innovation in India
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) New Delhi, 10 July 202– – Blockchain for Impact (BFI), a catalytic enabler of biomedical research and innovation in India, has announced the launch of Interconnect, a pioneering digital platform designed to empower and connect scientists, clinicians, startups, NGOs, and funders to bui’d India’s next generation of healthcare solutions. This initiative aims to accelerate healthcare innovation by fostering structured mentorship, project visibility, and
interdisciplinary collaboration within the biomedical ecosystem.
Brilliant ideas often remain isolated because researchers, clinicians, and entrepreneurs lack a structured way to discover and engage with one another. As a result, potential game-changing partnerships never materialize simply because people are unaware of others working on similar or complementary problems. Interconnect solves this by offering a digital space where innovators can share their healthcare research ideas, find collaborators, and communicate directly to initiate meaningful partnerships. Every project submitted on the platform undergoes a review by BFI, ensuring that only serious, high quality proposals are showcased.
Interconnect allows users to post projects, connect across domains such as research, medicine, and public health and share project-related information that is safe and appropriate for broader scientific discourse. This promotes secure knowledge exchange while safeguarding sensitive data. The platform is especially suited for innovators and Principal Investigators (PIs) who have clearly defined problem statements but face collaboration or adoption challenges, or need real-world test cases to validate their solutions.
Currently, Interconnect features two flagship support programs:
1. Collaborative Project Grants – A 5 crore grant pool will be awarded to four top collaborative projects that demonstrate strong interdisciplinary innovation and real-world impact. The awards will be distributed as follows: 2 crore, 1.5 crore, and two grants of 75 lakh each.
2. BFI–Interconnect Fellowshi– – Targeted at highly motivated innovators and PIs with strong commercial potential, the fellowship offers a monthly grant of 1,00,000 for 12 months. Up to five fellowships will be awarded in the first cohort. Fellows will also benefit from access to global mentors, tailored capacity-building sessions, and the wider Interconnect and BFI network.
To further boost engagement, Interconnect introduces iPoints, a unique reward system that recognizes users for meaningful collaborations. Users earn 10 iPoints for initiating a project with someone from the same domain, and 20 iPoints for cross-disciplinary partnerships for example, a clinician teaming up with an entrepreneur or a scientist collaborating with a funder. Higher iPoint scores improve project visibility and user discoverability by mentors, funders, and peers.
Built on secure, scalable digital infrastructure, Interconnect offers real time networking, project tracking, and a curated ecosystem of biomedical stakeholders. From discovery to proposal development, the platform provides a seamless experience for innovators ready to solve India’s toughest healthcare challenges. With Interconnect, BFI envisions transforming how medical innovations are born creating an inclusive, collaborative pathway to a healthier India.
