Scality Named Storage Magazine Enterprise Backup Software Vendor And Storage Product Of The Year, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality , a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era, announced today that it captured two coveted trophies at the 2025 Storage Awards , also known as“The Storries,” taking home Enterprise Backup Software Vendor of the Year and Storage Product of the Year for ARTESCA 3.0, Scality's simple object storage for immutable ransomware-proof backups. The annual awards program, run by Storage Magazine and decided by a combination of expert judges and reader votes, recognizes technology providers that are redefining data protection and cyber resilience.

“These dual awards underscore the trust customers and partners place in Scality to safeguard mission-critical data at enterprise scale,” said Paul Speciale, Chief Marketing Officer, Scality.“ARTESCA CORE5 architecture raised the bar from immutability to true end-to-end cyber resilience, while our continued innovation - such as the new ARTESCA+ Veeam unified software appliance - helps organizations of every size defeat ransomware, accelerate AI initiatives, and simplify hybrid-cloud backup. We are honored that the industry has recognized this leadership.”

“The Storage Awards 2025 is the UK annual event that celebrates the very best in our industry - from innovations in data management and cyber resiliency to customer excellence in the provision of storage solutions. What makes these accolades particularly meaningful is that the majority are voted for by the wider public - this year we received over 21,500 votes, making the Storries XXII a true reflection of industry trust and sentiment,” commented Sharon Munday, Editor of Storage Magazine.“Winners like Scality – scooping the Enterprise Backup Software Award - have long been synonymous with technical innovation, a fact that resonates with Storage Magazine readers and confirmed by the consistent volume of votes they receive each year.”

Why Scality Stood Out

Scality earned the“Storries” Enterprise Backup Software Vendor of the Year award not only for its technology, but for its role as a trusted partner to enterprises and service providers around the world. Known for close collaboration with backup ecosystem leaders like Veeam, Scality helps organizations design and deploy future-ready solutions that meet real-world data protection needs. Its commitment to innovation, customer success, and partner enablement continues to set the company apart as a leader in the evolving backup landscape.

Scality ARTESCA 3.0 also impressed judges with its CORE5 cyber resilient architecture , delivering end-to-end ransomware protection across five critical layers, earning it a“Storries” Storage Product of the Year award. The latest release also introduced an all-flash option, a pay-as-you-go model for Veeam® Cloud Service Providers , and the ARTESCA+ Veeam unified appliance that simplifies deploymen . These innovations make ARTESCA a powerful, easy-to-use platform for modern backup and hybrid cloud solutions.

About Scality

