Oneplus Nord 5 Vs Poco F7: Which Smartphone Is Worth Your Money?

With the release of two powerful smartphones-the Poco F7 5G, which debuted in June 2025, and the OnePlus Nord 5, which was released on July 8, India's mid-range smartphone market is heating up. Both smartphones are priced aggressively to appeal to those seeking flagship-level performance without the flagship price tag, and they have luxury designs and AI-driven capabilities. This is a thorough comparison of the two phones on paper.

Although there are noticeable variations in screen quality, both smartphones have a sizable 6.83-inch AMOLED display. The company's OxygenOS 15 enhances the OnePlus Nord 5's smooth user interface, which has a maximum brightness of 1,800 nits and a frame rate of up to 144 Hz.

In contrast, the Poco F7 5G has a class-leading 3,200 nits of peak brightness, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a 1.5K resolution, HDR10+ certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

With an IP65 designation for dust and splash protection, the Nord 5 is somewhat lighter at 211 grammes. However, Poco's smartphone is more durable because to its triple IP certifications (IP66, IP68, and IP69), glass back, and metal frame.

Although the versions are different, both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s platform.

While the Poco F7 5G has the more recent Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, the Nord 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. While the Poco F7 5G is powered by HyperOS 2.0, Xiaomi's own Android 15-based interface, the Nord 5 is powered by OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.

Although both devices have 50MP main sensors on the front of the camera, the sensor types and front camera specifications are different. The primary back camera of the OnePlus Nord 5 is a Sony LYT-700 sensor with OIS, and it also has an 8MP ultrawide lens.

The Poco F7 5G, in contrast, has a 20MP front camera but also a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide. Although both configurations are functional, selfie aficionados might prefer the OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord 5 vs Poco: Battery

Poco is superior in terms of battery life and charging. With a 7,550mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging, the Indian version of the Poco F7 5G is perfect for power users. The Nord 5 has a 6,800mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging, which is still amazing.

Although their specifications differ significantly, both companies aim to cater to the same price range. The base edition of the OnePlus Nord 5 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 31,999. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB versions are also offered; they cost Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively. Dry Ice, Marble Sands, and Phantom Grey are among the available colours. On July 9, the smartphone will be on sale at 12 PM.

In contrast, the Poco F7 5G undercuts OnePlus' higher storage options with prices of Rs 31,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. Poco sells their gadget in Phantom Black, Frost White, and Cyber Silver Edition.