Exercise Can Greatly Benefit Teenagers' Mental Health Here's What The Evidence Says

Adolescence is a crucial stage of human development. During this unstable period, teenagers experience numerous physical, emotional and social changes that can be extremely challenging. It is a time of identity construction, increased exposure to external pressures, and a search for autonomy. Without the right support, this can all take a significant emotional toll.

Emotional instability increases the risk of developing psychological disorders, and according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) , one in seven young people aged 10-19 years suffers from one such condition. This is 15% of the world's 1.3 billion teenagers – approximately one sixth of the global population.

Psychological disorders are among the leading causes of illness and disability in this population group. Suicide is the third leading cause of death among young people aged 15-29 , an alarming statistic that highlights the urgent need to take a preventative approach to mental health in the early stages of life.

Habits that prevent mental illness

Depression and anxiety are among the most common disorders in adolescents. They share some symptoms and, in many cases, can be treated in a similar way, including through a range of existing psychological therapies and drug-based approaches.

In terms of prevention, habits can make a world of difference. Avoiding drugs, tobacco and alcohol, immersing oneself in a healthy social environment and staying active are some of the WHO's current mental health guidelines . International bodies like the WHO also highlight the beneficial effects of physical activity in enhancing physical, psychological and social well-being.

However, much of the world's population does not meet these recommendations, and this includes the youngest members of society. In the period from 2016 to 2022, more than 80% of 11-17 year olds did not reach the target of 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per day .

Many habits change during adolescence, including the practice of sport and exercise, which often decreases when teenagers move into secondary education.

Four research-backed conclusions

Recent studies have affirmed the importance of avoiding a sedentary lifestyle in improving mental health. We can group these results into four main conclusions:

Inactive adolescents experience greater symptoms of depression and anxiety

Young people who do not exercise regularly suffer by far the most from negative emotional symptoms (sadness, discouragement, nervousness and worry). This is backed up by two recent studies of more than 10,000 adolescents in Spain .

Regular movement not only strengthens the body, but also protects the mind. It is estimated that active adolescents are 20-30% less likely to experience depressive symptoms compared to their sedentary peers.

The higher the level of physical activity and performance, the milder the symptoms .

The positive impact of sport on mental health depends not only on doing sport, but also on its intensity and frequency. Inactive adolescents are up to four times more likely to suffer from moderate or severe depressive symptoms compared to high-performance athletes.

People in this age group who train more hours per week and who participate in competitions, especially at national or international level, show better mood states and lower anxiety levels.

Although the type of sport does not seem to make a big difference, the commitment and regularity with which it is practised does.

The more active and structured an adolescent's sporting lifestyle is, the greater the benefits for their mental health, especially if sport is a regular and motivating part of their daily life.

Teenage girls suffer more

Compared to boys, adolescent girls tend to experience more symptoms related to anxiety and depression, especially as adolescence progresses.

This difference becomes more pronounced from the age of 14 or 15, coinciding with later stages of puberty development. Some studies show that adolescent girls are 50-70% more likely to have depressive symptoms than their male peers.

The reasons are most likely related to hormonal, social and cultural transformations . Changes in oestrogen levels, increased aesthetic pressure, comparison to others on social networks, bullying and reduced perception of physical competence contribute to this emotional vulnerability.

It has also been observed that adolescent girls tend to get stuck in negative thoughts, going over and over their worries in a mental state known as rumination . This can intensify anxiety and depressive symptoms.

It is therefore particularly important to promote sport among teenage girls, helping them to feel safe, supported and motivated in positive and healthy environments.

There are long term benefits

Lastly, in addition to more immediate effects, a recent systematic review suggests that children who engage in leisure-time physical activity during childhood and adolescence may experience long-term health and behavioural benefits.

In view of these four conclusions, it is essential that authorities, coaches and families, as well as young people themselves, understand that regular and vigorous movement is not just good for the body – it also benefits and protects the mind. Encouraging it is vital to building a healthier, more balanced future for young people.

This article was originally published in Spanish