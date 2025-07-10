World-Renowned Travel Club Visits Shusha As Part Of Tour Across Garabagh And East Zangazur
A 30-member delegation from the world-famous Most Travelled People (MTP) international travel club has arrived in the city of Shusha as part of their tour of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, Azernews reports.
The travellers-hailing from 15 different countries-are exploring Shusha's breathtaking nature, historic landmarks, and witnessing the large-scale reconstruction and development efforts underway in the city.
The group is led by MTP founder, American traveller Charles Veley.
Over the course of three days, the delegation is scheduled to follow a route that includes Fuzuli, Khojavand, Shusha, Khankendi, Khojaly, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan, and Jabrayil. The tour aims to showcase the liberated territories as part of the“dark tourism” concept, while also highlighting the extensive post-conflict restoration and infrastructure projects.
Notably, international travel clubs have organised a total of 13 visits to Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur over the past four years, reflecting growing global interest in the region.
