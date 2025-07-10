Identifier Codes Platform Launched To Streamline Gov't Data Integration

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 10 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship has launched the "Identifier Codes" platform to support digital transformation in the government sector by standardizing official institutions' codes, ensuring accurate data exchange and smooth integration across digital systems.According to a statement by the Ministry on Thursday, the platform aims to serve as a unified reference that provides fixed identifier codes for government entities and organizational units, forming a reliable technical basis for interoperability processes.The platform is considered one of the core pillars of Jordan's national digital infrastructure, helping to reduce duplication and data entry errors while improving the efficiency of government procedures, especially as digital services continue to expand.Secretary-General of the Ministry Samira Zoubi said the project was developed in partnership with digital transformation teams from various institutions and underwent multiple technical and administrative phases, including analysis, design, development, and pilot operation.She noted that the first phase involved assigning identifier codes to several government institutions, with gradual expansion planned to include all relevant entities.Zoubi added that the platform will later be linked with other digital work systems, such as national databases and e-service platforms, to further enhance government-wide digital integration.