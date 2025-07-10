CUTM AP Ranked Among The Best Engineering Colleges In Vizag

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 9, 2025 1:34 pm - Pioneering Industry-Oriented Engineering Education and Innovation on Andhra Pradesh's Coast

Centurion University of Technology and Management, Andhra Pradesh (CUTM AP), has been recognized as one of the Best Engineering Colleges in Vizag, redefining the standards of technical education with its industry-driven curriculum, practical learning, and robust placement record.

Situated in the heart of Vizag, CUTM AP has rapidly emerged as a leading destination for aspiring engineers seeking world-class education and hands-on training. The university's commitment to experiential learning is evident in its advanced research centres, state-of-the-art labs, and a unique“learning by doing” philosophy.

“Our vision at CUTM AP is to empower students with real-world skills and make them industry-ready from day one,” said Prof. (Dr.) D. N. Rao, Vice-Chancellor, CUTM AP.“This recognition among the best engineering colleges in Vizag further motivates us to drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and holistic development for our students.”

CUTM AP offers a comprehensive array of engineering programs, including Computer Science, Mechanical, Electronics & Communication, Electrical, and Civil Engineering. The university's industry collaborations provide students with exposure to live projects, internships, and research opportunities, ensuring they graduate with the practical experience top employers seek.

The placement cell at CUTM AP has facilitated outstanding job offers from leading companies such as Infosys, Cognizant, Capgemini, and L&T. Career development programs and mentorship initiatives help students land lucrative positions both in India and globally.

CUTM AP continues to attract students from across Andhra Pradesh and beyond, standing out for its vibrant campus, inclusive learning environment, and commitment to excellence.

Admissions for the 2025–2026 academic year are now open. Prospective students are encouraged to explore the programs, facilities, and success stories at CUTM AP.

For more information, visit or contact the admissions office at +91-7065569969.

About CUTM AP:

Centurion University of Technology and Management, Andhra Pradesh (CUTM AP), is committed to delivering transformative engineering education, fostering research, and producing future-ready professionals in Visakhapatnam and beyond.