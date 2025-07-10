Woqod Opens Al Nigyan -2 New Petrol Station

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of WOQOD's ongoing expansion plans to be able to serve every area in Qatar, Qatar Fuel“WOQOD” opened Al Nigyan -2 petrol station, at Al Nigyan Area, on Monday July 7, 2025.

WOQOD's Managing Director & CEO, Saad Rashid Al Muhannadi, said:“We are pleased to open a new petrol station in Al Nigyan Area, WOQOD aspires to expand its petrol station network in the country to meet the rising demand for petroleum products and achieve the goal of providing customers with access to best-in-class products and services at their convenience and comfort.”

“WOQOD team would like to extend their gratitude to all concerned governmental and private entities that contributed to the completion of this project.”

The new Al Nigyan -2 petrol station is spread over an area of 8800 square metres and has 3 lanes with 6 dispensers for light vehicles, 2 lanes with 4 dispensers for diesel for Heavy Vehicles, and two electrical charging units serve four electrical vehicles, which will serve the Al Nigyan area, and its neighborhood.

Al Nigyan -2 petrol station offers round-the-clock services to residents, and includes Sidra convenience store, in addition to sale of gasoline and diesel products for light vehicles and heavy vehicles and Electrical vehicles charging as well.