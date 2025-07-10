Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Houthis say they attacked cargo vessel going to occupation

(MENAFN) The Houthi armed group in Yemen has taken credit for the recent strike on the Eternity C, a Greek-owned cargo vessel, which they claim has now sunk in the Red Sea. This incident marks the second ship the group says it has brought down in less than a week.

As reported by Houthi-controlled media, the attack took place on Monday approximately 51 nautical miles off the coast of Hodeidah, a port city under Houthi control. The vessel reportedly sank early Wednesday.

In a statement aired by the same media outlet, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the ship was targeted “with an unmanned boat and six cruise and ballistic missiles” while en route to Israel’s southern port of Eilat.

"A number of the crew of the targeted ship were rescued, provided with medical care, and transported to a safe location," Sarea said, though he gave no specific details regarding injuries or fatalities. However, a Yemeni government source stated on Tuesday that the attack resulted in the deaths of three crew members and left two others injured.

