Amazon Prime Day Kicks Off With $7.9B In U.S. Online Sales On First Day

Online sales across U.S. retailers rose 9.9% to $7.9 billion on Tuesday, the first day of Amazon Prime Day sales, as shoppers across the country looked to snap up products at steep discounts, according to Adobe Analytics.

Last year, consumers spent $7.2 billion on July 16, the first day of the Prime Day event, representing an 11.7% increase compared to 2023, according to Adobe Analytics data.

Retailers, from Walmart (WMT) to Target (TGT), are also offering products at high discounts, competing with Amazon (AMZN) to capture consumer attention at a time when shoppers are looking to save money amid tariff-related price hikes on products.

Amazon shares were up 1.2% in early trading on Wednesday. Retail sentiment around the stock improved to 'bullish' territory from 'neutral' a day ago amid 'high' levels of chatter, according to Stocktwits data.

Walmart shares were down marginally, and Target's stock was up nearly 1%. The sentiment on Walmart was 'bullish,' while on Target, retail investors were 'bearish,' per Stocktwits.

Adobe Analytics on Monday forecast online spending across retailers is expected to rise 28.4% to $23.8 billion during Amazon's four-day Prime event this week in the U.S.

The data firm said Tuesday's figures surpassed what consumers spent online during Thanksgiving in 2024, which was $6.1 billion. Thanksgiving has become a significant growth driver in recent years during the holiday shopping season.

The majority of sales came through mobile devices, contributing $4 billion in online spending, according to Adobe Analytics.

Online sales across U.S. retailers were driven by categories including appliances, electronics, and apparel. Adobe Analytics reported that strong deals on Tuesday prompted many consumers to“trade up” to higher-ticket items.

Adobe's report is curated by analyzing direct transactions online, covering over 1 trillion visits to U.S. retail sites, 100 million SKUs, and 18 product categories.

Despite the excitement around Prime Day, Amazon's shares closed 1.8% lower on Tuesday after mixed analyst projections cast uncertainty over this year's high-stakes event. A report by e-commerce analytics firm Momentum Commerce stated that Prime Day sales were down 14% in the first four hours compared to the same period during Prime Day 2024.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.