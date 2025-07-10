Bitdu Launches Largest-Ever Global Trading Challenge With Over $50 Million In Rewards
The competition will run from July 10 to August 10, 2025 (UTC), and is open to verified traders worldwide. With a participation cap of 10,000 users, the event requires a minimum entry fund of $10,000 and supports major assets including USDT, USDC, BTC, and ETH. Traders can compete using spot trading only, and withdrawals during the contest will be treated as a forfeit.
Participants will be ranked by net profit, calculated as the difference between final account value and total funds invested (including any top-ups). Rankings will be updated daily, with the top 100 traders published publicly and the top 10 receiving high-visibility visual leaderboards.
The event will be strictly monitored by Bitdu's dual-layered compliance system, combining AI-based behavioral tracking and manual reviews. The top 100 winners will undergo deep audits post-competition. Any form of market manipulation, multi-accounting, or abnormal transfers will result in disqualification and profit reset.
"Bitdu is committed to creating a competitive yet fair environment where the best traders can rise to the top," said a Bitdu spokesperson. "This event is not only about the size of the prize pool, but about setting a new standard in transparent, compliant, and rewarding trading competitions."
About Bitdu
Bitdu is a globally regulated cryptocurrency exchange offering spot, futures, and staking services to millions of users. The platform holds MSB licenses in the U.S. and Canada, is registered as a VASP in the EU, and operates with DCE approval in Australia. Bitdu is committed to building a secure, compliant, and high-performance trading ecosystem.
