Heavy Rains Flood Lviv, Risk Of Overflow In Three Districts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi, according to Ukrinform.

“Due to intense rainfall, flooding continues in Lviv. In some non-residential areas, the water level has reached nearly three meters. The Zubra River continues to overflow,” the message reads.

There is a flood risk in parts of the Frankivskyi, Sykhivskyi, and Zaliznychnyi districts.

The mayor urged residents to move belongings out of basements, and to remove vehicles from underground parking garages and other at-risk areas.

“City services are operating in emergency mode. Please be cautious and take care of yourselves,” Sadovyi added.

Photo: Facebook / Andrii Sadovyi