Arab Official Lauds Kuwait's Commitment To Agricultural Development
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA) -- Head of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development's regional office in the Arabian Peninsula, Darar Al-Mustafa, affirmed that establishing the organization's headquarters in Kuwait reflects its commitment to agricultural development, food security, and joint Arab cooperation to achieve sustainable Arab agricultural security.
In remarks to KUNA on Thursday, regarding the issuance of Decree Law No. 81 of 2025, which approves an agreement between the government of Kuwait and the organization on the headquarters establishment, Al-Mustafa stressed the decree confirms the political leadership's keenness to support joint Arab action in all fields.
He said that Kuwait's selection as the headquarters of the organization's regional office by the Arab Ministers of Agriculture will have a significant impact on achieving the organization's goals of Arab integration and safe and sustainable food security.
Kuwait is one of the founding and supporting countries of the organization, he added.
Al-Mustafa stated that there is cooperation between the organization and Kuwait to support the Kuwait National Greening Initiative, the program to combat transboundary animal diseases, and in the field of aquaculture.
Al-Mustafa expressed his thanks to Kuwaiti government and the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources for supporting the Regional Office in achieving cooperation and integration between the Organization and the countries of the region, to serve the goals of agricultural development and food security. (end)
