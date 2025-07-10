Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 5M Customers Hit Over Cyberattack Incident At Qantas


Dhaka: Personal information of 5.7 million customers was accessed in a major cyber breach, confirmed Australian carrier Qantas Airways-marking one of the most significant cyberattacks the country has seen recently.

Among the affected customers, more than a million had sensitive details such as phone numbers, dates of birth, or home addresses exposed, informed the airline. An additional four million had only their names and email addresses compromised, they added.

"Since the incident, we have put in place a number of additional cyber security measures to further protect our customers' data, and are continuing to review what happened," claimed Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson.

The breach was first disclosed last week. In an updated statement on July 9, Qantas said the figure had been revised after duplicate records were removed from the initial estimate of six million.

There is no evidence that the stolen data has been leaked or misused, and that it is closely monitoring the situation, concluded the airline.

