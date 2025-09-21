EOW Launches Statewide Raids In Chhattisgarh Excise Scam Case

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Sep 21 ( IANS) In a major crackdown on the alleged excise scam, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Chhattisgarh on Sunday launched a series of coordinated raids across the state, targeting liquor and coal dealers suspected of involvement in financial irregularities.

According to official sources, the EOW initiated surprise raids at 10 different locations spanning Raipur, Durg, and Bilaspur districts.

The operation is part of an ongoing investigation into a multi-crore excise scam that has rocked the state's regulatory and business circles.

One of the key targets of the raid is a prominent liquor dealer based in Raipur. EOW officials were seen entering his residence with sealed documents and forensic teams, indicating the seriousness of the probe.

Sources suggest that the suspect's business dealings are under scrutiny for alleged tax evasion and manipulation of excise records.

In Raipur alone, three to four locations are being searched simultaneously, with teams deployed to examine financial documents, transaction records, and digital evidence.

Similar operations are underway in Durg and Bilaspur, where coal dealers are also being investigated for suspected links to the scam. The excise scam, which allegedly involves the manipulation of liquor distribution licenses and the underreporting of sales to evade taxes, has prompted widespread concern over regulatory oversight in the state.

The EOW's action is being seen as a decisive step toward uncovering the nexus between business operators and officials who may have facilitated the irregularities.

Officials have remained tight-lipped about the findings so far, stating that the investigation is in its early stages and further details will be shared once preliminary assessments are complete.

However, sources close to the probe indicate that several incriminating documents have already been recovered. The raids have sparked reactions across political and business communities, with many calling for a transparent and thorough investigation.

As the EOW continues its search operations, more names are expected to surface in connection with the scam. This is a developing story, and further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.