Kerala Weather, May 20: Another Day Of Rain And Rising Humidity

Kerala Weather, May 20 : Several regions will see periods of moderate to heavy rainfall, high humidity, and soaring temperatures. Kerala continues to experience pre-monsoon activity across the state. Let's look at the forecast below.

Kochi

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 34°C

Kochi is set for a wet and humid day. Morning and afternoon showers will bring some relief from the heat but will not significantly lower the humidity.

Kozhikode

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 33°C

Kozhikode will experience on-and-off rain, with some showers turning heavy at times. Those planning to travel or run errands should be mindful of sudden downpours.

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 38°C

Trivandrum will see dense cloud cover for most of the day. Rainfall is also expected in the afternoon. Avoiding extended outdoor exposure is advised.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 36°C

Kollam is expected to see rain under mostly cloudy skies. Light rainfall will bring short-term relief.