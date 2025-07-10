403
The First Voice AI Agent Platform, Built For MENA
(MENAFNEditorial) -DataQueue launches the first Arabic Voice AI platform purpose-built for the MENA region
-Create and launch unlimited Voice AI agents that speak major Arabic dialects, from Gulf to -Egyptian to Levantine, in addition to 30+ global languages, all fully customizable in voice, tone, and personality
-Instantly connect your agents to real regional MENA phone numbers, supporting both inbound and outbound calls for instant local reach
-Whitelabel the entire platform to launch your own branded Voice AI solution
-Connect your AI agents to every channel - from call centers to apps and websites
2025-07-xx, Amman, Jordan - DataQueue, a leading Voice AI company, is proud to announce the launch of the first Voice AI Agents orchestration platform purpose-built for the MENA region, powering all major Arabic dialects, including Gulf, Egyptian, and Levantine. Businesses, developers, and creators can build and deploy scalable Voice AI agents with no code. These agents can connect to complex workflows, CRMs, systems, and knowledge bases, enabling teams of voice agents to collaborate, solve problems, take action, and seamlessly escalate to human agents when needed.
Bashir Alsaifi, CEO of DataQueue, stated: “For years, we’ve seen Arabic Voice AI that looked good on paper but failed in real-world use.” He added, “We’re changing that. We are shipping production-ready Voice AI solutions that actually work, with full dialect support, real deployment power, and no compromises. We're removing the excuses and raising the standard for the entire region.”
The platform embodies DataQueue’s mission to democratize Voice AI across the MENA region - by unlocking access to powerful Arabic models and simplifying the complexities of telephony and system integrations. Opening the door for anyone - from independent builders to enterprise giants - to harness the full potential of Voice AI.
New Features and Benefits:
1. Major Arabic Dialects Covered: Deliver authentic, human conversations in every Arabic dialect, including Gulf, Egyptian, and Levantine
2. Smart Routing for Inbound & Outbound Calls: Seamlessly route calls between multiple AI agents or escalate to human agents, all managed within a single platform
3. MENA Region Phone Numbers Support: The Platform is the first to connect AI agents with real phone numbers from the MENA Region at local rates
4. Full Model Control: Easily switch between DataQueue’s proprietary models or plug in your own, including LLMs, speech-to-text, and text-to-speech from providers like OpenAI, Meta, and ElevenLabs
5. White-Label Everything: Apply your logo, colors, and branding across dashboards, widgets, reports, and voice agent interfaces, all under your own domain
Users can also integrate their voice agents with more than 500 embedded applications or integrate with their own custom CRMs, allowing agents to take actions such as booking appointments, taking notes, and many other tasks, which improves efficiency and enhances customer experience.
DataQueue’s Vision for the Future
“Our vision is to power the Voice AI infrastructure of the Arabic-speaking world,” said Bashir Alsaifi, CEO of DataQueue. “We’re building the backbone for billions of conversations to be handled by intelligent voice agents, enabling businesses to scale, engage, and serve in every dialect, at any volume, with zero friction.”
