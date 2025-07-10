[Latest] Global Pet Oral Care Products Market Size/Share Worth USD 3,583.11 Million By 2034 At A 5.73% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Pet Oral Care Products Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 2,056.87 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2,169.79 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 3,583.11 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.73% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are All4pets, AllAccem Inc., Central Garden & Pet Company, Ceva, Ceva Santé Animale, Cosmos Corporation, Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc, Goran Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc., Imrex Inc., Kane Biotech, Inc., Mars Incorporated, Nestlé Purina PetCare Company (Nestlé S.A.), Petzlife UK, Vetoquinol SA, Virbac and others. Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Pet Oral Care Products Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Mouthwash/Rinse, Dental Chews, Others), By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Specialized Pet Shops, Veterinary Channels), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Pet Oral Care Products Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2,056.87 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2,169.79 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3,583.11 Million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.73% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034."

Overview

According to industry experts at CMI, the implementation of new strategies and technologies by manufacturers presents lucrative opportunities for players in the Pet Oral Care Products Market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing significance of organized retailing is expected to drive the future growth of the market. Key Trends & Drivers Rise in Pet Humanization : Pet humanization has emerged as the key transforming factor in the pet care industry. Pet owners treat their animals like family members owing to which the focus is placed on their health, comfort, and hygiene just as one could imply for oneself. Such a change in mindset has in effect created higher demand for oral care products that are of high quality such as flavored toothpaste, dental chews, and mouthwash, which are manufactured to be safe and effective for pets. Consumers want to provide a preventive care routine for the advantage of their pets in the long run. This emotional and financial commitment stands as one major driver in imparting growth, wherein such dental care products are purchased on frequent occasions and encourage consumers to go for premium quality alternatives. Increasing Awareness of the Oral Health's Role in General Wellness : In contemporary times, pet owners have been growing increasingly aware of how great pet wellness translates into oral health. If dental problems are left untreated, they can cause infections, organ damage, or long-standing pain. As this awareness rises-aided by veterinary advice, social media, and advertising campaigns centered on pet wellness-wellness owners undergo oral care routines just like other regular exercise in pet care. This awareness provides the annual consumption of many varieties of products that encourage daily hygiene checks relating to toothbrush kits, dental rinses, and edible treats. From this standpoint, preventative maintenance, price, and early intervention have converted oral health from a barely-there concern into a front-of-the-mind issue for the average pet owner. Request a Customized Copy of the Pet Oral Care Products Market Report @ Increase in E-commerce and Subscription-Based Sales : The expansion of the e-commerce platforms has transformed the access to the oral care products market. The online retailers provide a wide range of products along with the detailed reviews and subscription models which allow for consistent product replenishment. Customers are attracted by convenience: auto-delivery, product recommendations, and the most competitive prices, all available online! Among the emerging brands especially, this coupling has been utilized to advantage by resorting to direct-to-consumer models via digital platforms to serve niche markets with highly targeted offerings. This will certainly ease buying for the pet owners and, in succession, promote repeat purchases and brand loyalty that are crucial to steady growth of the market. Demand for Natural and Clean-Label Products : As there has been a surge in health and sustainability concerns, pet parents are demanding natural, chemical-free and clean-label oral care formulations. Many are concerned with synthetic additives, preservatives, or caustic ingredients that are within the traditional formulations. Hence, brands work on products that comprise herbal extracts, essential oils, and other plant-based ingredients that are soft and effective. This trend is consistent with the larger waves amongst consumers of holistic pet wellness and eco-awareness. Organic, vet certified, or human grade are labels gaining utmost traction from the younger, health-conscious crowd. These are the major drivers of growth in the premium subsection of the pet oral care market. Technology Advancement in Product Development : Advances in the design and formulation of products are changing the pet oral care landscape. Companies are designing delivery systems like enzyme toothpastes, dental chews of double function, and even water-soluble mouth rinses. Techniques integrated with the system, like smart toothbrushes or apps that remind owners to carry out dental care-based activities, are also on the rise. All these enhance the effectiveness of products, ease of use, along with pet compliance for regular use. Simultaneously, new research articles on pet oral microbiomes are promoting the evolution of target-based probiotics and antimicrobial-based products. Hence, the technology acts in the enhancement of the attractiveness and the performance of products, thereby leading to better acceptance in the market and more sales. Growth in Veterinary-Endorsed Preventive Care : Veterinarians are being more proactive in encouraging preventive dental care, which increases the adoption of such products. Pet owners are becoming more receptive to professional recommendations, especially when presented at routine checkups or wellness visits. Numerous clinics stock and sell oral care products or recommend them as part of treatment plans. Products endorsed by veterinarians tend to carry that bit of extra trust, which is significant for first-time pet owners or those confronting dental issues. This trend earns consumer trust and elevates the appreciation of routine care, building the base for a consistent demand for superior-grade, clinically tested oral care products in both consumer and professional channels. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2,169.79 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 3,583.11 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 2,056.87 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.73% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Product Type, Animal Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths : Pets are increasingly viewed as family members, leading to higher spending on their health and well-being. Pet owners are becoming more educated about the link between oral health and overall systemic health in pets, driving proactive care. The rising trend of pet adoption, particularly in urban areas and emerging economies like India, directly expands the potential consumer base for pet oral care products .

Weakness : Despite awareness, many pet owners struggle with consistent daily or even weekly oral care routines for their pets due to time constraints, pet resistance, or lack of knowledge on proper techniques. The effectiveness of different oral care products can vary. Some products may offer limited benefits, leading to consumer skepticism or dissatisfaction if expectations are not met. Pets can be particular about tastes and textures. Some products may not be palatable or appealing to all pets, leading to rejection and wasted purchases.

Opportunities : The development of smart oral care devices (e.g., connected toothbrushes, sensors for monitoring oral health) and accompanying apps could offer personalized care plans and reminders, enhancing compliance. Greater emphasis on preventive measures from a young age can drive demand for early intervention products and routine care, positioning products as essential for long-term health. Offering subscription services for regular delivery of oral care products can enhance customer loyalty and ensure consistent usage.

Threats : Discretionary spending on pet products, especially premium oral care items, might be reduced during economic recessions. The market is competitive, with both large established players and smaller specialized brands. This can lead to price wars and pressure on profit margins. Increasing regulatory scrutiny on ingredients, manufacturing processes, and health claims in pet products could lead to higher compliance costs and product recalls.

Regional Analysis

The Pet Oral Care Products Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America : North America dominates the pet oral care products market with high pet ownership and consciousness about it while being provided with top-class veterinary infrastructure. These factors, coupled with pet humanization trends and an increase in the willingness to spend on premium medical products for pets, have contributed to high demand. The region smartly enjoys well-established distribution networks, such as online platforms and pet-specific stores. The U.S. remains the biggest and most powerful market for pet oral care products around the globe. High pet ownership tallies, fully established awareness of dental hygiene, and usual visits to the veterinarian keep the demand almost always full. American pet owners are much inclined toward preventive care and, thus, look for new ways and natural products to ensure the condition and well-being of their pets.

Europe : The pet oral care products market in Europe is really stable and mature and is considered to be in growth mode due to the ingrained culture of pet companionship and superior animal welfare standards. Countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France heavily contribute, as increasingly hygiene and preventive health for pets have become a priority for owners. There is also an emphasis on natural and sustainable product choices in Europe, which thus boosts demand for organic oral care choices. Growth is also favored in Europe due to pet health laws supported by the government, making products commonly available through veterinary clinics, specialty stores, and online leads-a truly progressive and health-conscious pet care market.

Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific region is growing and evolving rapidly in the pet oral care products market due to pet ownership, urbanization, and disposable income on the rise. Demand is increasing paradoxically in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia as more people acquire pets to keep as family members. While oral hygiene awareness is still developing in some regions, educational campaigns and platform development for e-commerce purchases have expedited the adoption. Younger, tech-savvy pet owners in the region are creating an online sales environment with excellent attention towards premium, imported, and novel dental care products, which makes the Asia-Pacific a potential emerging market.

LAMEA : In the LAMEA region, the market is still emerging for pet oral care products, as awareness is growing along with changes in pet care practices. Countries of Latin America, especially Brazil and Mexico, show increased pet ownership and concern for pet health. On the other hand, demand in the Middle East and Africa is on a slow but steady rise, largely in the urban regions. Yet, limited product availability coupled with low awareness currently restricts the market growth. However, rising disposable incomes are helping consumers partially adopt the Western standards of pet care. Hence, with strategically directed marketing and better accessibility, LAMEA is set to reveal substantial growth prospects in the long run.

Pet Oral Care Products Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Mouthwash/Rinse, Dental Chews, Others), By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Specialized Pet Shops, Veterinary Channels), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

All4pets

AllAccem Inc.

Central Garden & Pet Company

Ceva

Ceva Santé Animale

Cosmos Corporation

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

Goran Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.

Imrex Inc.

Kane Biotech Inc.

Mars Incorporated

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company (Nestlé S.A.)

Petzlife UK

Vetoquinol SA

Virbac Others

The Pet Oral Care Products Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type



Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Mouthwash/Rinse

Dental Chews Others

By Animal Type



Dogs

Cats Others

By Application



Residential Commercial

By Distribution Channel



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Specialized Pet Shops Veterinary Channels

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

