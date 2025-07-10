403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
El Salvador Rejects Mexico’s Claims
(MENAFN) El Salvador’s president is strongly refuting Mexico’s assertions that a plane carrying cocaine departed from his nation prior to being seized in Mexican airspace.
Omar Garcia Harfuch, the head of Mexico’s security, announced at a press briefing on Tuesday that authorities had intercepted an aircraft containing 428 kilograms (944 pounds) of cocaine. He stated that the plane originated from El Salvador.
Responding on social media, El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele denied the allegations on Wednesday and summoned El Salvador’s ambassador in Mexico for consultations.
“We demand an immediate clarification and rectification from the Government of Mexico regarding the statements made by its (Security) Secretary, Omar Garcia Harfuch,” Bukele declared on X.
According to Mexico’s report, the plane carrying nearly USD5 million worth of cocaine was stopped by law enforcement in Colima, along the Pacific coast of Mexico, with three men taken into custody.
Bukele shared on X a map showing the aircraft’s flight path, which flew over Costa Rica before “briefly disappearing from radar” and then reappearing to continue toward the Pacific Ocean.
He insisted the aircraft “never touched" Salvadoran airspace.
Additionally, Bukele revealed the identities of the three detainees, asserting that all were Mexican citizens.
Omar Garcia Harfuch, the head of Mexico’s security, announced at a press briefing on Tuesday that authorities had intercepted an aircraft containing 428 kilograms (944 pounds) of cocaine. He stated that the plane originated from El Salvador.
Responding on social media, El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele denied the allegations on Wednesday and summoned El Salvador’s ambassador in Mexico for consultations.
“We demand an immediate clarification and rectification from the Government of Mexico regarding the statements made by its (Security) Secretary, Omar Garcia Harfuch,” Bukele declared on X.
According to Mexico’s report, the plane carrying nearly USD5 million worth of cocaine was stopped by law enforcement in Colima, along the Pacific coast of Mexico, with three men taken into custody.
Bukele shared on X a map showing the aircraft’s flight path, which flew over Costa Rica before “briefly disappearing from radar” and then reappearing to continue toward the Pacific Ocean.
He insisted the aircraft “never touched" Salvadoran airspace.
Additionally, Bukele revealed the identities of the three detainees, asserting that all were Mexican citizens.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment