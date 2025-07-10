Minister Al-Sayed Attends Policy Dialogue Of WIPO

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, participated in the ministerial policy dialogue of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), held in Geneva, Switzerland, under the theme“Shaping the Future of Innovation.” The event convened ministers of trade and economy, leaders of international organisations, and global experts.

In his remarks, the Minister of State stressed that the leadership dialogue is a key platform for sharing perspectives on innovation amid global shifts, underscoring the need for stronger international cooperation to build a resilient knowledge-based economy.

The Minister of State affirmed that the State of Qatar places innovation at the heart of its national development strategies, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy (2024–2030), which aims to position Qatar as a global hub for innovation and investment, and a competitive destination for sustainable growth.

Dr. Al-Sayed outlined Qatar's efforts to enhance its innovation ecosystem and improve the business environment. He pointed to the Ministry's launch, in January 2025, of ambitious strategies designed to align with national development priorities – focusing on increasing productivity and competitiveness in key sectors, while fostering robust public–private partnerships.

He also highlighted Qatar's key initiatives to boost innovation and attract investment, including world-class hubs like Qatar Science and Technology Park and a range of incentives for strategic sectors.

The Minister of State underscored the importance of reinforcing cooperation with international partners to develop an effective intellectual property (IP) framework. He referred to the advanced strategic partnership between Qatar and WIPO, which has yielded significant achievements, most notably the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in June 2023 to enable SMEs to integrate intellectual property into their business strategies.

He highlighted Qatar's accession to the Madrid Protocol for the international registration of trademarks in May 2024, which came into effect on 3 August 2024. This step has streamlined procedures for international investors and contributed to a more favourable investment climate in Qatar. Concluding his address, the Minister of State affirmed that intellectual property protection is a key enabler of innovation and economic development. He reiterated Qatar's commitment to establishing an integrated system that safeguards intellectual property rights.

On the sidelines of the dialogue, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed met with H E Daren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization. The meeting discussed issues of mutual interest, including the State of Qatar's upcoming hosting of a high-level conference in cooperation with WIPO, entitled“The Role of Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms and the Protection of Intellectual Property and Innovation in Attracting Foreign Direct Investment for Sustainable Development – Qatar National Vision 2030 and Beyond.”

The two sides also discussed the key outcomes of the Minister of State's participation at the strategic ministerial dialogue.