Guru Purnima: Subhash Ghai Chalks Out Difference Between Teachers And Gurus

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Filmmaker-producer, Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as 'Karz', 'Hero', 'Taal', 'Ram Lakhan' and others, is celebrating Guru Purnima with a thoughtful message.

On Thursday, the filmmaker-producer took to his Instagram, and shared a creative in which he chalked out the difference between a teacher and a guru. The post is filled with nuances like how a teacher can only make one mature but a guru helps a person to return to innocence. It also shared that while a teacher can put a person on the path of success, a guru helps them in sketching out the roadmap to liberation.

He also penned a long note in the caption, and shared that in the age of artificial intelligence, AI or ChatGPT can also become a person's teacher but their guru is in their real self.

He wrote,“Let's understand a difference between a teacher n GURU. In Today time 40% of your teacher is your communication thru AI, CHAT GPT and new tech n your school but still 60 % of guru is within you - A REAL guru for yourself to reach the heights of success”.

“So, always select a wiser human company to develop your wisdom and human side along with knowledge. Pl do Preserve this poster we have at whistlingwoods International. It's for you. Jai guru purnima day, love n blessings (sic)”, he added.

Earlier in the day, actor Jitin Gulati, who was recently seen in 'Maa', honoured the guiding forces behind his life and career, his parents on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

The actor reflected on the immeasurable impact they've had in shaping his worldview and work ethics. The actor acknowledged the silent resilience and strength that has been a constant in his journey.