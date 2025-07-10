Guru Purnima: Subhash Ghai Chalks Out Difference Between Teachers And Gurus
On Thursday, the filmmaker-producer took to his Instagram, and shared a creative in which he chalked out the difference between a teacher and a guru. The post is filled with nuances like how a teacher can only make one mature but a guru helps a person to return to innocence. It also shared that while a teacher can put a person on the path of success, a guru helps them in sketching out the roadmap to liberation.
He also penned a long note in the caption, and shared that in the age of artificial intelligence, AI or ChatGPT can also become a person's teacher but their guru is in their real self.
He wrote,“Let's understand a difference between a teacher n GURU. In Today time 40% of your teacher is your communication thru AI, CHAT GPT and new tech n your school but still 60 % of guru is within you - A REAL guru for yourself to reach the heights of success”.
“So, always select a wiser human company to develop your wisdom and human side along with knowledge. Pl do Preserve this poster we have at whistlingwoods International. It's for you. Jai guru purnima day, love n blessings (sic)”, he added.
Earlier in the day, actor Jitin Gulati, who was recently seen in 'Maa', honoured the guiding forces behind his life and career, his parents on the occasion of Guru Purnima.
The actor reflected on the immeasurable impact they've had in shaping his worldview and work ethics. The actor acknowledged the silent resilience and strength that has been a constant in his journey.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment