USD/CHF Forecast 10/07: Builds Bearish Pennant (Video)
- The US dollar has gone back and forth during the trading session here against the Swiss Franc as we continue to bounce around just below the 0.80 level. This is obviously a larger psychologically significant figure than a lot of people will be watching. Therefore, it's not overly surprising to see that we can't quite break above it.
However, you can also look at this as a market that's in a bottoming pattern based on historical pricing. We will just have to see. You can see that there is a little bit of a bearish pennant in this market. And if we were to have a breakdown here, the market could at least in theory drop down to basically 0.76 or 0.7650. We'll just have to wait and see if we break above the 0.80 level on a daily close that does change a lot of things, and it could be the beginning of a turnaround.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe interest rate differential favors the US dollar, so it does pay you to wait, and I am the first to admit that I have gone a long couple of times here taking short term trades. But I think at this point in time, really what you need to do is pay attention to this pattern and watch whether or not it breaks in the pattern's favor or if it invalidates it. Remember, some of the best trade setups are failed patterns. So that is worth watching. Also watch the US dollar against other currencies. In general, it tends to move in the same direction against everything.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast ? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
