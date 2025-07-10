Suicides In Switzerland Quadruple Among Older People
Senior citizens were 42 times more likely to take their own lives in 2023 than people in other age groups, according to Swiss public broadcaster, RTS.
And the numbers are increasing: in the past 25 years, the proportion of over 85-year-olds in Switzerland who decide to take their life has quadrupled. Among 65- to 84-year-olds, this proportion has doubled.
In contrast, the suicide rate among the younger population has fallen by around 30% in the past two decades.External Content
An analysis of the cases shows that these high figures among senior citizens are largely due to the frequent use of assisted suicide. Assisted suicide is legal in Switzerland if it is not carried out for selfish reasons.
How does euthanasia work in Switzerland? You can find all of this here in our comprehensive dossier:More Why assisted suicide is 'normal' in Switzerland
