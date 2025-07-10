At EUR 2.54 Million, Rubean AG Generates More Revenue In The First Half Of 2025 Than In The Entire Previous Year 2024
|
EQS-News: Rubean AG
/ Key word(s): Development of Sales/Half Year Report
At EUR 2.54 million, Rubean AG generates more revenue in the first half of 2025 than in the entire previous year 2024
Munich, July 10, 2025 : The fintech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, symbol R1B:GR) has continued its strong revenue growth in the first six months of the 2025 financial year and exceeded already the revenue of the entire previous year. Based on the unaudited interim financial statements, the Group's revenue increased in the first half of the year from EUR 0.84 million in 2024 to EUR 2.54 million in 2025, mainly due to one-off revenues and around a quarter generated by recurring revenues.
About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. These include the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and smaller merchants throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (ec card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most OTC trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at
If you have any questions, please contact
german communications AG
Dr. Hermann Geupel
10.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment