At EUR 2.54 million, Rubean AG generates more revenue in the first half of 2025 than in the entire previous year 2024

At EUR 2.54 million, Rubean AG generates more revenue in the first half of 2025 than in the entire previous year 2024 Half-year revenue of the fintech company exceeds total revenue of the previous year Munich, July 10, 2025 : The fintech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, symbol R1B:GR) has continued its strong revenue growth in the first six months of the 2025 financial year and exceeded already the revenue of the entire previous year. Based on the unaudited interim financial statements, the Group's revenue increased in the first half of the year from EUR 0.84 million in 2024 to EUR 2.54 million in 2025, mainly due to one-off revenues and around a quarter generated by recurring revenues. About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. These include the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and smaller merchants throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (ec card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most OTC trading venues and XETRA.

