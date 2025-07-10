403
Envoy states India wants essential minerals from Namibia
(MENAFN) Windhoek, Rahul Shrivastava.
Speaking to ANI ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one-day visit to Namibia, Shrivastava emphasized the strong historical relationship between the two countries, noting that India was among the first to support Namibia’s independence.
“We are keen on accessing Namibia’s critical minerals, and some of our public sector enterprises are looking to invest here,” the envoy stated, adding that India is particularly interested in uranium exports from the country.
India has been actively seeking supplies of critical resources such as lithium, cobalt, and copper from several nations, including Zambia, Congo, and Australia. In February, Mines Secretary V.L. Kantha Rao said Indian diplomatic missions were working to secure exploration and mining rights for such assets abroad.
Modi, who landed in Windhoek on Wednesday after attending the BRICS summit in Brazil, is expected to hold trade discussions with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. Shrivastava noted that recent oil and gas finds in Namibia also present potential investment opportunities for India.
Namibia has also expressed interest in acquiring Indian defense equipment. “Defense cooperation will be part of the agenda, as Namibia seeks Indian-made military items, and capacity building is a key pillar of our bilateral relationship,” Shrivastava said.
During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will pay tribute to Namibia’s founding president Dr. Sam Nujoma, speak in the national parliament, and engage with the local Indian community. This marks the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Namibia in 27 years.
