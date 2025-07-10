403
Rescue efforts continue of cargo ship’s crews
(MENAFN) Search and rescue operations are ongoing after a second cargo ship in a week was sunk by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. According to a European naval mission, six crew members have been saved while at least three others were confirmed dead.
The Liberian-flagged, Greek-operated vessel Eternity C was carrying 25 crew members when it came under attack on Monday. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported that the ship sustained severe damage and lost power after being struck by rocket-propelled grenades launched from small boats.
The assault continued into Tuesday, prompting overnight rescue operations. The Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility, stating the ship was targeted because it was en route to Israel. The group also claimed to have taken an unspecified number of crew members to what they described as a “safe location.”
The U.S. embassy in Yemen accused the Houthis of kidnapping several of the ship's surviving crew and demanded their immediate release.
Officials in the Philippines said that 21 of the 25 crew members are Filipino nationals. One crew member, a Russian national, suffered critical injuries in the attack and reportedly lost a leg.
This marks the second such incident in just a week. On Sunday, the Houthis also targeted the Magic Seas, another Liberian-flagged, Greek-operated cargo vessel, which they said belonged to a company that had violated what they described as a ban on entering Israeli ports.
