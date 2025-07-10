Manchester United's 1999 Team Tops The League Of Greatest Football Sides Ever

Manchester United's 1999 'treble winners' have topped the league of greatest football teams of all time.

With the iconic side pipping Pep Guardiola's Barcelona, made famous for their 'tika-taka' style led by Messi, Xavi and Iniesta to top spot in the ultimate footy fan vote.

Brazil's 1970 World Cup winning team made up the top three, as another English club side Liverpool from '75 to '84, added another accolade to their decade of dominance by finishing fourth.

With the top 16 list compiled, they've also been represented in knockout format, so you can imagine who you think would go through to take top spot and crowning glory.

It all comes, as a poll of 2,000 lovers of the beautiful game, celebrated both club and country sides by ranking them together, with Real Madrid featuring twice in the top 20 of teams listed.

As Arsenal's 'Invincibles' and Manchester City's treble winning team also represented for the English game.

The research was commissioned by OLBG, which has also created its own knockout style tool featuring the top 16 teams, so other fans can play along and see who they think comes out on top.

Jake Ashton, football editor for the brand, said:“There have been some incredible teams for both club and country over the years.

“Domestic sides often have periods of dominance, lasting as long as five or six years at a time, but international sides usually shine at one particular tournament.

“With things like the World Cup's global audience, it's little surprise Brazil's 1970s heyday is still so fondly remembered.”

Other sides highlight in the top 20 list included Spain's globe-conquering side from 2008-2012, which hoovered up European Championships as well as the 2010 World Cup.

While France's team from 1998 to 2000 winning World and European honours as well, also placed.

Seven in 10 respondents said one or more of the teams listed have had a significant impact on their overall love of football.

Either because they were simply a joy to watch (73 per cent), their teamwork was inspiring (66 per cent) or they played in a unique way (60 per cent).

When asked separately, football fans also fed into the aged old club vs country debate, with 44 per cent preferring club competition to international.

As the tradition and history of these teams (48 per cent) came out on top of the key reasons why, according to the OnePoll data.

The domestic game also pulled on the heart strings of fans, as 36 per cent would prefer their club team to win a trophy vs 26 per cent who would rather see their country succeed if given the choice.

It would be a close match according to fans in a hypothetical game between the best international team and the best domestic 11, with the vote just going to the club side (41 per cent vs 39 per cent).

When asked the key ingredients that go into a truly great team, supporters cited skill and talent (64 per cent), exceptional teamwork (61 per cent) and consistency (56 per cent) as most important.

Jake Ashton from OLBG added:“Trying to agree on the best football team of all time is one of the great debates that unites and divides fans in equal measure.

“Whether you grew up watching the dominance of Brazil in 1970, the flair of Barcelona under Guardiola, or the invincibility of Arsenal's 2003-04 squad, everyone's got a strong opinion-and that's what makes it so much fun.

“Football isn't just about stats or trophies - it's about memories, passion and the moments that made us fall in love with the game.”

THE TOP 20 FOOTBALL SIDES OF ALL TIME:

1. Manchester United (1998–99) – Treble winners

2. Barcelona (2008–12) – Guardiola's era

3. Brazil (1970) – World Cup champions

4. Liverpool (1975–84) – A decade of dominance

5. Real Madrid (1955–60) – Five consecutive European Cups

6. Spain (2008–12) – Euro and World Cup winners

7. Arsenal (2003 – 2004) - the 'Invincibles'

8. Manchester City (2022 – 2023) – Treble winners

9. Manchester United (1966 – 1968) – Domestic league and European Cup winners

10. Real Madrid (1984 – 1990) - five successive league titles

11. France (1998–2000) – World and Euro champions

12. Manchester City (2017 – 2018) – 100 point tally in a single season

13. Brazil (1982) – attacking fullbacks and the 4-2-2-2 formation

14. Barcelona (1993–94) – League winners, European finalists

15. AC Milan (1988–90) –“The Immortals”

16. Nottingham Forest (1978–80) –“Miracle Men”

17. Bayern Munich (1973–76) – European Cup hat-trick

18. Ajax (1971–73) – Three-time European Cup winners

19. West Germany (1972–74) – Euro and World Cup winners

20. France (1982 – 1986) – the 'Magic Square' midfield and European Championship winners.