Proud Moment For Irish Football: Ireland U-17 Coach O'brien Looks Forward To Making History In Qatar

Doha: Ireland are set to make their debut at the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025,which Qatar will host from November 3-27 of this year.

The tournament will be the first FIFA World Cup to feature 48 teams, and one of five consecutive editions that Qatar will host on annual basis through to 2029.

For Ireland U-17 Head Coach Colin O'Brien, all eyes at home will be on the young Irish players during the tournament as the team prepares to make a memorable debut:“This is a proud moment for us. A lot of young fans are going to be watching the matches and following the team closely. We hope this tournament will inspire younger players and encourage them to be a part of our football legacy.”



An official picks Ireland during the official draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025, in this file photo.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025 will be hosted in the state-of-the-art Aspire Zone complex. The expansive facility has produced some of the world's elite athletes and a number of Qatar's football stars.

This is the second time that O'Brien will be leading a cohort of young players in the iconic venue. Almost a decade ago, the Irish manager led an under-15 team in a series of matches played at the Aspire Zone.

“As a football coach, it's always a privilege to play in Qatar. I am impressed with the high standards that the facilities continue to maintain. The quality of pitches and training grounds are top-notch. These are critical aspects for coaches and players to boost performance.”

This time around, Coach O'Brien will be guiding the under-17 stars in their first major FIFA tournament. The young Boys in Green will face Paraguay, Uzbekistan and Panama at the group stage. The squad includes Benfica player Jaden Umeh, who was instrumental in the Ireland U-17s qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2025.

“This is a huge opportunity for our young players. We are excited to play against confederations from across the world and to showcase home-grown talent at such a global scale.”

As the Irish U-17 team prepare to make their first visit to Qatar, Coach O'Brien looks forward to celebrating Qatar's vibrant culture and football spirit that captivated players and millions of fans during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

“This is the first time for the squad to play in Qatar. We are excited for them to experience the local culture. We will be engaging with teams and fans from across the world and hope to foster a memorable cultural exchange,” he said.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025 will take place from 3-27 November 2025. A total of 104 matches will be played across 25 days at the Aspire Zone, where fans will be treated to a festival-like atmosphere and can enjoy a robust fan zone.

The first match will see hosts Qatar take on European giants Italy on 3 November. The final match will be held at Khalifa International Stadium, which served as one of the venues for the historic FIFA World Cup 2022.