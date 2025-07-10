Qatar Reserve Team Set For William Jones International Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Mishaal Abdullah Al-Malki, who serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF), will lead the delegation of the Qatar Reserve Team as they prepare to compete in the 44th edition of the William Jones International Men's Basketball Championship.

The tournament is set to be organised by the Chinese Taipei Basketball Association (CTBA) from July 12 to 20, 2025. It will showcase a diverse array of teams from different continents, including the Qatar Reserve Team, which faces the formidable task of playing eight matches over the span of nine consecutive days.

This edition will feature teams such as Qatar, Bahrain, Japan, Malaysia, UAE, Philippines team Strong Group, and Australia. Chinese Taipei will enter the competition with two teams, designated as 'A' and 'B', in what is anticipated to be one of the most intense and competitive tournaments regarding both participation and scheduling.

The Qatari reserve team will commence its tournament journey on July 12 against the UAE, followed by a match against Japan on July 13, and then Australia on July 14. The subsequent day, they will compete against Strong Group. The team will continue its schedule with matches against Chinese Taipei B on July 16, Bahrain on July 17, Chinese Taipei A on July 19, and Malaysia on July 20.

The team will conclude their training camp in Doha on July 10. The training has involved rigorous physical and technical assessments to evaluate the players' readiness prior to their journey to Chinese Taipei.

The William Jones Tournament stands as one of the oldest unofficial international basketball competitions, with its inaugural edition taking place in 1977.

It is named in honour of the late Renato William Jones, the founder of the International Basketball Federation, and it showcases the participation of national teams and university clubs from across the globe, serving as an excellent platform for acquiring experience and gaining international visibility.

Following this tournament, the Qatari reserve team is scheduled to compete in the Arab Nations Championship, which will occur in the Tunisian city of Nabeul from July 23 to August 3, 2025, as part of a continuous preparation strategy designed to blend seasoned players with emerging talent.