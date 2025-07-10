Gypsums Mine Digging Kicks Off In Ghazni
GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): The digging of a gypsum mine was launched with an investment of 50 million afghanis during a ceremony in southern Ghazni province on Wednesday.
Head of Mine Maulvi Hazrat Yousof Sohaib told Pajhwok Afghan News the mine was an important economic project that could strengthen the atmosphere of trust between the government and the nation, increase economic growth, income, and reduce unemployment.
He said the contracting company would invest 50 million afghanis in the mine, which is located in Gawda Morda area of Nawar district.
He urged other Afghan traders to invest in mines of the province so that Afghanistan could become an economically strong country in the region.
According to him, illegal and arbitrary mining has been prevented and urged the residents to cooperate with the government for legal mining.
This mine would provide job opportunities for dozens of people, Sohaib explained.
Sultan Ali, a resident of Nawar district, told Pajhwok the mine, the contract of which has been awarded a private company, would provide job opportunities for a large number of people and, on the other hand, increase government revenue.
“If mines are extracted properly and legally, Afghanistan would become an economically strong country in the region and many people would be employed”.
Contracts for some other mines have also been awarded in the Nawar, Malistan, Jaghori, Muqor, and Qarabagh districts of the province, including quarries of travertine, granite, marble, gypsum, limestone, and other stones.
hz/ma
