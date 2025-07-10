Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASEAN Diplomats Meet with China, Regional Counterparts

2025-07-10 03:52:34
(MENAFN) Southeast Asian foreign ministers convened a summit with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday to assess the progress of ASEAN-China cooperation and deliberate on its future trajectory, according to an official statement.

The ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with China, which took place during an ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, provided a platform for high-level diplomats to exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of shared interest and concern.

In addition to their discussions with Wang Yi, the diplomats also held talks with Kao Kim Hourn, the ASEAN Secretary-General.

The meeting offered an opportunity for in-depth dialogue on key matters affecting the region.

Moreover, the group of top diplomats engaged with their counterparts from Australia and New Zealand, further exploring opportunities to enhance cooperation and chart future plans.

During these discussions, they focused on advancing the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with particular emphasis on executing the 2025-2029 action plan.

The diplomats also exchanged views on issues of mutual concern that span both regional and international dimensions.

"ASEAN matters to Australia because our security and prosperity are tied to this region," Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong commented on X following the meeting.

