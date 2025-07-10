Makhana: Can This Popular Snack Raise Your Blood Sugar Levels?
Nutritionists are warning that lotus seeds, also known as makhana, can spike blood sugar levels. Let's dive into the details.
Makhana, or lotus seeds, has become a popular snack. Metabolic health coach Karan Sarin reported a 76-point blood sugar spike two hours after eating makhana, attributing it to the 78% of calories from carbohydrates. He noted that 30 grams of lotus seeds contain 5 grams of protein, 23 grams of carbohydrates, and 4.5 grams of fiber.
Lotus seeds are low in fat. Karan suggests unsalted peanuts or lentils as healthier alternatives, being higher in protein and lower in carbs and fat. His post went viral, prompting a query to Mumbai-based Apollo Spectra nutritionist Fauzia Ansari.
Ansari confirms that makhana, popular for being low-calorie, is rich in antioxidants and contains some protein. However, she acknowledges its potential to raise blood sugar due to its high carbohydrate content, especially when consumed in large quantities without breaks.
How makhana is prepared also impacts blood sugar. Frying in ghee or oil increases unhealthy fats. Ansari emphasizes that all foods affect blood sugar, and makhana is fine in moderation. Avoid frying it in ghee or oil.
While makhana has health benefits, it can affect blood sugar. Consult a doctor, especially if you have diabetes. Excessive consumption can significantly impact blood sugar despite its low glycemic index.
