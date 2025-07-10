403
The Ticktin Law Group 'Super Lawyer' & Managing Partner Michael Vater Brings Travel Expertise To Blog World
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Deerfield Beach, FL, July 8, 2025 - The world of travel and law just became a little bigger- Michael Vater, Managing Partner of South Florida's The Ticktin Law Group, will be sharing his personal expertise and stories of adventure in his newly-launched blog The Traveling Lawyer, helping guide everyday people around the world on not only what awaits them, with little nuggets of things to see and do, but also incite from a legal perspective on staying safe.
"In my years working at The Ticktin Law Group, I've had the privilege of practicing law in numerous cities both across the U.S. and beyond such as in Iceland," said Michael Vater. "There is so much I have learned, especially in terms of how our everyday laws are often flipped on their head. I look forward to bringing this knowledge to travel lovers everywhere."
A specialized lawyer dedicated to entertainment, personal injury, and business litigation, Vater has been lead counsel in more than 1600 cases, litigating more than 100 Jury and Non-Jury Trials. His services have been called upon across the United States, with victories in states such as Florida, California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and South Carolina.
"I take immense pride in the fact I am part of the 50/50/50 club (50 states, 50 state capitals and 50 countries). Travel is more than work for me- it is truly a lifestyle, and it has become a core part of my life that I treasure alongside fighting for justice. Now, I have been to over 60 countries, and am looking forward to meeting my next travel goal of 100 countries!"
"When these two worlds intersect, the experience is like no other, and I am grateful that I can finally share them."
Vater added, "I would like to also offer a special thanks to 'We Feel Marketing', who helped bring this blog from an idea to a beautiful reality."
About Michael Vater:
Michael Vater (pronounced VAH-ter), Esq., Managing Partner of The Ticktin Law Group (HQ: South Florida), a U.S. News-Certified 'Best Company to Work For' with approximately 40 employees, has successfully strategized, argued and won complex litigation cases across the US and abroad, including more than 20 Florida counties (Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Broward, Monroe and Alachua Counties), California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio , South Carolina and Iceland (a victory that created case precedent in the European Union re: consumer rights in aviation disputes). Conducted Oral Argument in Four of the Six Appellate Courts in the State of Florida (First, Second, Fourth and Fifth District Court of Appeal). Now has appeared before Judges in over 25 counties in the State of Florida.
