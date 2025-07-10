Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar And North Macedonia Discuss Bilateral Ties

2025-07-10 03:02:07
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Skopje: Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia H E Hristijan Mickoski met yesterday in Skopje with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs also met in Skopje with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Republic of North Macedonia H E Timco Mucunski.

MENAFN10072025000063011010ID1109782601

