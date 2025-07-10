403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Announces Tariffs on Eight More Countries
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his trade agenda Wednesday by informing the leaders of eight additional countries that imports from their nations will face steep new tariffs—ranging from 20% to 50%—starting August 1.
Initial announcements were made via Truth Social, Trump’s proprietary social media platform, where he shared letters addressed to seven nations: the Philippines, Brunei, Moldova, Algeria, Iraq, Libya, and Sri Lanka.
Details in the letters outlined the specific tariff rates: Libya, Iraq, Algeria, and Sri Lanka will face a 30% duty; Brunei and Moldova, 25%; and the Philippines, 20%.
Later in the day, Trump revealed a harsher penalty for Brazil. Goods imported from the South American country will be subject to a 50% tariff beginning the same date.
In his message to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Trump wrote: "Due in part to Brazil's insidious attacks on Free Elections, and the fundamental Free Speech Rights of Americans ... we will charge Brazil a Tariff of 50% on any and all Brazilian products sent into the United States."
Reacting to the move, Lula issued a response on X, saying: "Any unilateral measure to raise tariffs will be responded to in light of Brazil's economic reciprocity law."
Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin called the decision unfair, stating Wednesday: "I see no reason to increase tariffs on Brazil. Brazil is not a problem for the United States; it is important to reiterate that. The United States has a trade deficit, but a surplus with Brazil."
This marks the second wave of tariff notifications this week. On Monday, Trump sent similar letters to 14 other nations, enacting duties between 25% and 40%.
Initial announcements were made via Truth Social, Trump’s proprietary social media platform, where he shared letters addressed to seven nations: the Philippines, Brunei, Moldova, Algeria, Iraq, Libya, and Sri Lanka.
Details in the letters outlined the specific tariff rates: Libya, Iraq, Algeria, and Sri Lanka will face a 30% duty; Brunei and Moldova, 25%; and the Philippines, 20%.
Later in the day, Trump revealed a harsher penalty for Brazil. Goods imported from the South American country will be subject to a 50% tariff beginning the same date.
In his message to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Trump wrote: "Due in part to Brazil's insidious attacks on Free Elections, and the fundamental Free Speech Rights of Americans ... we will charge Brazil a Tariff of 50% on any and all Brazilian products sent into the United States."
Reacting to the move, Lula issued a response on X, saying: "Any unilateral measure to raise tariffs will be responded to in light of Brazil's economic reciprocity law."
Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin called the decision unfair, stating Wednesday: "I see no reason to increase tariffs on Brazil. Brazil is not a problem for the United States; it is important to reiterate that. The United States has a trade deficit, but a surplus with Brazil."
This marks the second wave of tariff notifications this week. On Monday, Trump sent similar letters to 14 other nations, enacting duties between 25% and 40%.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment