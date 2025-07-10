Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nvidia Shatters Historic USD4T Market Capitalization Milestone

2025-07-10 02:07:57
(MENAFN) US technology powerhouse Nvidia surged past a historic $4 trillion market capitalization on Wednesday, marking an unprecedented milestone for any publicly traded company.

Shares of the chip manufacturer climbed 2.6% by 1400 GMT, fueled by soaring demand for artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

This achievement positions Nvidia ahead of Apple and Microsoft, both of which previously reached $3 trillion valuations, crowning Nvidia the most valuable company worldwide.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in California, Nvidia first broke the $2 trillion mark in February 2024 before surpassing $3 trillion in June.

The company’s rapid ascent is largely credited to the booming appetite for AI processors and hardware, especially following the rise of AI chatbots like ChatGPT.

While Nvidia remains a dominant force in the graphics processing unit (GPU) market—essential for powering AI operations and developing large language models (LLMs)—this year’s explosive growth is particularly remarkable given Nvidia’s reported exclusion from the Chinese market.

In recent months, Nvidia has contended with escalating US government export restrictions and bans.

In April, new regulations under the Trump administration stopped sales of Nvidia’s H20 AI processor, designed to meet previous compliance standards.

The company reported a $4.5 billion inventory write-down last month and warned that these government-imposed constraints could slash revenue by $8 billion, currently excluding any anticipated Chinese sales.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

