Mine Blast In Hasanqaya Village Leaves One Injured
A landmine explosion has occurred in the village of Hasanqaya in the Aghdara district, Azerbaijani authorities have confirmed, Azernews reports, citing a joint statement released by the Press Services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).
The joint statement noted that the incident took place in an area that had not yet been cleared of mines.
The victim, identified as Qulu Guliyev, born in 1979, was injured while grazing livestock in the uncleared area. He reportedly stepped on an anti-personnel mine, resulting in serious injuries to his left leg.
The Tartar District Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident.
ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Prosecutor General's Office once again urged citizens to strictly follow safety protocols, pay close attention to landmine warning signs, and avoid entering unfamiliar or potentially hazardous areas.
To recall that Azerbaijan faces a severe landmine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) crisis stemming from the First and Second Garabagh Wars. During decades of occupation, Armenian forces extensively planted landmines across residential areas, farmlands, and infrastructure routes in Garabagh and surrounding regions. Following Azerbaijan's territorial restoration in 2020, thousands of square kilometers remain heavily contaminated, posing deadly risks to civilians and delaying reconstruction. Despite ongoing clearance efforts, mines have caused hundreds of casualties since the war's end. Armenia's refusal to provide accurate minefield maps further hampered demining operations, making the issue a long-term humanitarian and security challenge for Azerbaijan.
