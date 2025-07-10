Financial Healing: Spiritual Practices For Clearing Debt And Attracting Wealth

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Feeling burdened by debt? Find financial freedom through simple fasts and rituals. Kubera worship, Tulsi fasting, small homas, Annadhanam, and Nalingkai Pooja can alleviate debt and bring peace.Debt can be mentally taxing. Certain remedies can reduce debt and bring financial freedom. Here are some effective fasts and rituals. Start today and see results quickly.On Thursday or Friday, between 6-8 am, decorate Kubera's image with flowers, use a silver plate, light incense and a ghee lamp, and chant“Om Yakshaya Kuberaya Vaishravanaya Dhanadhanyadhipataye Dhanadhanyasamariddhim Me Dehi Dapaya Swaha” 108 times. This can reduce financial strain and debt.Light 11 lamps near Tulsi and perform Tulsi Archana. Chant“Om Sri Maha Vishnuve Nama:” 27 times. Tulsi's power can remove financial obstacles, bringing peace and happiness.Perform a small homam at your doorstep. Chant“Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” while offering rice, mint leaves, and ghee to the fire. Do this on Saturday for debt relief.Feed at least 3 hungry people. Scriptures say feeding the hungry alleviates debt. Annadhanam brings peace and removes obstacles.Place a small Nalingkai, pour water and milk over a Shivalingam, and chant“Om Namah Shivaya” 11 times. This can reduce debt and bring financial stability.

At sunrise, offer 11 Tulsi leaves, jaggery, and green cardamom to a Shivalingam. Chant“Om Namah Shivaya.” Keep the Tulsi leaves at home. This can help resolve debt issues.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.