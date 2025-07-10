Coupert Unveils 'Coupert Guard': Enjoy Ad-Free Shopping Without Losing Cashback

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Coupert , the global leader in smart savings, announces the launch of Coupert Guard , an advanced ad-blocking extension designed for online shoppers. Coupert Guard eliminates intrusive ads while preserving cashback rewards, providing a faster, cleaner, and more focused browsing experience.Why Coupert Guard Is DifferentTraditional ad blockers often interfere with affiliate tracking, preventing users from using cashback services and receiving rewards. Coupert Guard is uniquely engineered to avoid this problem, offering seamless compatibility with Coupert's cashback platform while still blocking intrusive ads without compromising your cashback rewards.A Smarter Approach to Online ShoppingTrusted by over 8 million users and rated 4.8/5 by thousands of Chrome users, Coupert Guard delivers the perfect balance of savings and a distraction-free browsing experience for savvy shoppers.Key Features of Coupert Guard- Blazing-Fast Performance: Powered by modern browser technology, Coupert Guard blocks ad scripts to accelerate page load times and improve performance.- Block YouTube Ads: Enjoy uninterrupted videos without pre-roll ads across YouTube and other video platforms.- Block Ads on Any Website: Keep your browsing experience clean by eliminating distractions on all your favorite websites, from shopping to news sites.- Customizable Filtering: Tailor the level of ad-blocking protection to fit your needs, whether you want full ad blocking or a more flexible solution.- Easy Whitelisting: Support your favorite sites by adding them to a whitelist with a single click, allowing ads where desired.- Global Pause: Want to temporarily disable ad blocking? Pause ad blocking across all sites with a single click.Get Started TodayDownload Coupert Guard for free from the Chrome Web Store. It works seamlessly with your favorite shopping sites, offering a smarter, more enjoyable way to shop online.ABOUT COUPERTCoupert is a leading global shopping assistant that helps users make smarter purchase decisions with AI-powered technology, offering automatic coupons, cashback rewards, and price intelligence tools. With a mission to revolutionize smart shopping, Coupert serves millions of users across America and Europe. Smart shoppers use Coupert.

Leah Li

COUPERT PTE.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.