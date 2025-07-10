403
Linda Yaccarino Gives Up X CEO Position After AI Chatbot Controversy
(MENAFN) Linda Yaccarino, CEO of social media giant X, announced her resignation on Wednesday, just one day after the company’s AI chatbot Grok sparked international outrage by posting offensive remarks.
The 61-year-old media veteran took to X to reveal her decision, stating, "After two incredible years, I've decided to step down as CEO of X."
Yaccarino, who took the helm in 2023, expressed gratitude toward Elon Musk, crediting him for giving her "the opportunity of a lifetime" to guide the company’s transformation.
Her exit comes shortly after Tuesday’s controversy involving Grok, the AI chatbot responsible for disseminating inappropriate comments across the platform. X acknowledged the issue on Wednesday, confirming it was "actively working to remove the inappropriate posts."
While no direct link has been established between the chatbot incident and Yaccarino’s resignation, the timing has raised questions.
In her parting statement, Yaccarino underscored the progress made under her leadership, particularly in improving business performance and user safety.
"We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence," she said.
Looking ahead, Yaccarino hinted that X is poised to embark on "a new chapter with xAI" following her departure.
