ENG Vs IND: 5 Talking Points From Team India's Outing On Day 4 Of The Lord's Test

India bowled out England for 192, thanks to Sundar's 4-wicket haul and Bumrah's late burst. Chasing 193, India stumbled to 58/4 by stumps on Day 4. KL Rahul remains unbeaten, with 135 runs still needed for victory.

The penultimate day of the third Test between England and India at Lord's was quite thrilling as the proceedings were dominated by India's bowling attack. However, England paid back the visitors with an early burst in London on Sunday, July 13.

After bundling out England for 192 and being set a 193-run target, Team India posted a total of 58/4 in 17.4 overs, with KL Rahul batting on 33 off 47 balls, and needed 135 runs to win at the end of Day 4. With the match delicately balanced, Team India required a strong partnership to counter England's fiery bowling attack on the final day.

On that note, let's take a look at five key takeaways from India's outing on Day 4 of the third Test at Lord's:

Mohammed Siraj did not shy away from showing his aggression when he dismissed Ben Duckett in the morning session of Day 4. The tempers were expected to flare on the penultimate day of the Lord's Test following a heated exchange between Zak Crawley and Shubman Gill, as the England opener was accused of tactically wasting time to disrupt the rhythm of Jasprit Bumrah, who was at his menacing best.

Siraj set the tone for an intense batter by dismissing Duckett. In the sixth over, the England batter tried to heave pull down the ground off the Indian pacer's outside off delivery, but was caught by Jasprit Bumrah at mid-on. Mohammed Siraj aggressively celebrated the wicket on the face of the England opener and brushed his shoulder, not sure if it was intentional.

After a crucial batting in the lower order in the first innings, Washington Sundar stepped up for India to put pressure on England with his spin bowling. The left-arm spinner was more into attacking than containing, flighting the ball and smartly varying his pace to lure England batters into making mistakes. And, he did it.

Washington Sundar picked crucial wickets of Joe Root, Jamie Smith, and Ben Stokes before his fourth scalp by dismissing Shoaib Bashir to register figures of 4/22 at an economy rate of 1.80 in 12.1 overs. Sundar was the most economical bowler for the visitors in the second innings, and his spin bowling brilliance helped them to bundle out England for 192.

When England were looking to stretch the lead to the 200-run mark, Jasprit Bumrah emerged with a fiery late burst that dented the lower order. Throughout his spells, the lead pacer was exerting pressure on England batters, who were unable to resist India's fiery bowling that kept attacking the stumps. Bumrah picked up the wickets of Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse to register figures of 2/38 at an economy rate of 2.80 in 16 overs.

With seven wickets in the Lord's Test, including a fifer in the first innings, Jasprit Bumrah surpassed Ishant Sharma's Indian record of 48 Test wickets against England on English soil. Bumrah's tally currently stands at 49 wickets in 10 matches.

Despite a modest target of 193 to win the Lord's Test, Indian batters succumbed to early pressure. England skipper Ben Stokes set up an aggressive fielding unit and rotated the bowlers smartly, which paid off as India lost quick wickets early on in the final session of the penultimate day.

The visitors lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early for a duck, dismissed by Jofra Archer. Then, Brydon Carse further rattled India's batting line-up by dismissing Karun Nair (14) and Shubman Gill (6) before Ben Stokes dismissed Akash Deep (1) on the final ball of the day. Amid the collapse, KL Rahul stood tall for the visitors, showing resistance against the aggressive England bowling attack.

With India requiring 135 runs and England needing six wickets, the Lord's Test is set for a thrilling finish on the final day. India are on either side of the knife's edge, one strong partnership away from sealing the victory or a few quick wickets from collapsing to defeat. India are aiming fourth Test victory at Lord's. India's last three victories at Lord's came in 1986, 2014, and 2021, and this victory would mark their two successive Test wins at the 'Home of Cricket'

All eyes will be on KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as the pair will walk in to bat to resume India's run-chase. Given the form and consistency of Rahul and Pant in the ongoing Test series, the hopes will be on them to anchor the innings and guide India closer to a memorable Test victory at Lord's. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar will too likely have a huge role to play in India's 193-run chase.