Environment Ministry Signs Agreement To Strengthen Marine Protection, Promote Ecotourism

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, witnessed the signing of a cooperation protocol between the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency and the Marine Environment Protection Foundation, aimed at enhancing sustainable resource management and promoting public awareness around marine ecosystems, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The agreement was signed by Ali Abou Sena, CEO of the Environmental Affairs Agency, and Mohamed Hossam El-Din Abdel Rahim, Chair of the Foundation's Board of Trustees, in the presence of the Foundation's Executive Director, Khaled Raslan.

Minister Fouad stated that the partnership reflects the ministry's ongoing support for civil society initiatives aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those contributing to environmental protection and the well-being of future generations.

According to the ministry, the protocol focuses on strengthening environmental monitoring, raising awareness about the dangers of overfishing, supporting the protection of nature reserves, and promoting ecotourism through seminars, awareness campaigns, and environmental camps.

Under the agreement, the Environmental Affairs Agency will provide technical assistance and approve proposed activity plans. The Foundation, for its part, will organise environmental events, encourage volunteer participation, and implement small-scale conservation projects within protected areas, all of which will be fully financed by the Foundation.

Fouad stressed that such joint initiatives benefit local communities by enhancing livelihoods and increasing public participation in natural resource preservation. She underscored the government's commitment to working hand-in-hand with civil society organisations as a cornerstone for safeguarding Egypt's natural heritage and building a more sustainable future.