Club WC: Enrique Motivates PSG To 'Make History' After Routing Real Madrid
In the blockbuster semifinal, PSG were 3-0 up by the half-hour mark, with Fabian Ruiz scoring either side of a breakaway goal from the returning Ousmane Dembele. Their victory was capped with a Goncalo Ramos effort three minutes from time.
"I feel great, it was difficult to play this kind of match against a team like Real Madrid, everything is good, and we are happy with the performance, we deserve to win," the 55-year-old said at the post-match press conference.
PSG have set up a mouth-watering FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final with Chelsea FC after putting on a MetLife masterclass against Real Madrid C. F.
PSG have already secured a domestic league and cup double and captured its first UEFA Champions League title. A win over Chelsea in Sunday's final would further cement a historic season for the club.
"We are one step from making a new history of Paris. That is the objective since the beginning, but it is always very difficult to achieve these things, very few teams can do what we are trying to do. If we can achieve our goal, that will be massive for us and for our fans," Enrique said.
Fabian Ruiz, who scored twice in the first half, was named man of the match. With three goals so far in the tournament, he has a chance to claim the Golden Boot if he scores again in the final. The Spaniard, however, said his main focus is helping the team win.
"I always try to give the best of myself to help the team. It's true that I'm having a great tournament, and I think the fundamental thing is the team and I can help the team win on Sunday, and being able to score a goal and being able to be the top scorer for me is fantastic, but above all is the team," the 29-year-old said.
