The Slow Race Toward A Robotic Tank
Recently, setbacks to tank operators in the Ukraine conflict, on both sides, have sidelined any major combat use of tanks. Changes on the battlefield have led to heavy tank losses of Russian and Ukrainian tanks in combat.
Drones, air launched mines, anti-tank weapons such as the Russian Kornet and the US Javelin (and many others), have slowed down tank assaults and forced tank operations mostly into hide and seek operations.
Modern tank warfare was largely invented by the Germans, starting in the 1930s. Heinz Guderian is credited with what were known as Panzer tactics and the use of blitzkrieg to rapidly gain ground against an enemy. His book, Achtung-Panzer! (1937) outlined a new type of organization featuring tanks and a motorized corps capable of rapid movement in the battle area.
The theories were put into practice in World War II to good effect. The idea was revolutionary: instead of the use of armor to support infantry, armor and infantry were both mobile and integrated for the first time. Eventually, the German Panzer Gruppe formula formed the foundation of Soviet (now Russian) and US (and allied) approaches to armor warfare.
The problem in Ukraine is that massing tanks is an invitation to disaster as modern weapons, including drones, make now-classical tank warfare operations difficult, inviting heavy losses impacting not only hardware but also manpower. Skilled tank operators are in short supply.
