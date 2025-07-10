Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Earthquake Today: Strong Tremors Of Magnitude 4.4 Hit Delhi NCR - 'Longest Earthquake I've Felt'

Earthquake Today: Strong Tremors Of Magnitude 4.4 Hit Delhi NCR - 'Longest Earthquake I've Felt'


2025-07-10 12:01:03
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A strong earthquake hit Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The National Center for Seismology said the earthquake recorded 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale, while the epicentre was Jhajjar in Haryana.

“EQ of M: 4.4, On: 10/07/2025 09:04:50 IST , Lat: 28.63 N, Long: 76.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana,” the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

While no damage due to the earthquake has been reported as of now, netizens claimed "that's the longest earthquake I've felt in a VERY long time." Many claimed thet felt the earthquake for about 10-15 seconds.

One social media user posted on X, "It lasted a while even though apparently it's only 4 on the richter".

Meanwhile, anther X user shared his experience saying there was a "sudden jolt" and it "shook me literally out of my seat."

"Just saw this. So medium size. We are all Ok. 4.1 is not that strong. But shook me literally out of my seat. I heard rumbling for about 8 seconds and thought it was a plane but it wasnt getting louder. Then there was a sudden jolt," the comment read.

