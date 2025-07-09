'Feel Blessed To Do This': Meet Dubai Couple Who Rescue Stranded Drivers For Free

There are many couples on social media who share different parts of their lives, some travel the world, others cook delicious meals, some vlog their daily routines, and a few host fun podcasts. But one couple in Dubai is doing something truly different. They have dedicated their weekends, and sometimes weekdays, not to chase fame, but to help people in trouble.

They film their journey not to become influencers, but to reach those who may be stuck in the middle of nowhere and in need of a helping hand.

Ahmad Hiskol, a Lebanese national and his wife, Nora, from Uzbekistan, are the faces behind BlueRex Offroad Rescue, a volunteer rescue team that's been pulling stranded vehicles out of deserts, beaches, hills, and waters across the UAE, and they do it all for free.

Ahmad moved to Dubai in 2012 and works for a luxury footwear brand. His wife is an accountant. But from Friday evening, their phones start buzzing with messages on Instagram from people stuck in places like Al Qudra, Half Desert Dubai, remote beaches, or even hills across the country. While most people gear up for rest, they prepare for a noble cause.

“We dress in our cargo pants, load up food for the day, and start scanning the desert after work on Friday. And on Saturday, we start early morning, and sometimes we don't return until 2am,” said Ahmad.

“The next day, we are back at it by noon. We are happy when no one needs rescuing. But we are ready whenever they do.”

Their vehicle is no ordinary 4x4. It's a massive RAM truck, bought in 2015 for Dh100,000 and then modified with another Dh100,000.“It has been lifted for better suspension, fitted with bigger tyres and rims, and raised by 11 inches for high ground clearance. It's equipped with everything a rescue mission might need, like walkie-talkies, GPS, off-road lights on all four sides, searchlights, floodlights, and an advanced SOS control system operated right from the driver's seat,” said Ahmad.

But the star feature of the truck is the 30-metre Bluetooth-controlled winch, powerful enough to pull 5.5 tonnes.“We have pulled out all kinds of vehicles, even trucks. Once we rescued a garbage truck collecting containers that got buried in the sand in Half Desert,” said Ahmad.

The couple has done over 2,500 rescue missions across all emirates in the past 10 years.“On a weekly basis, we rescue around 8 to 12 cars or sometimes more,” said Ahmad.“We even go out during public holidays and New Year's Eve. Last New Year's night alone, we pulled out over 35 cars with our partners.”

Their team includes friends Abdul Rahman and Aiham, who also patrol different areas of the same vicinity, the desert, during the weekends.

When Khaleej Times joined the BlueRex team on a Saturday evening, the desert was calm. Abdul Rahman was checking one side, while Ahmad and Nora were on the other, using binoculars and bright lights on their truck to scan the area after sunset.

They had just said it looked like a quiet day with no one in trouble. But suddenly, a call came through the walkie-talkie, a man in his 60s was stuck in the sand with his wife. His car was buried, the bottom of the car resting on the sand, and the tyres were spinning freely.

Ahmad and Abdul Rahman first tried to help him by giving him instructions. But when that didn't work, managed to remove the sand with a shovel and by deflating the tyres.

Finally, after trying for nearly 20 minutes, they pulled the car out using a strong winch from their truck. The man was shocked when he asked how much it would cost and they said it was completely free.“This is what we do,” Ahmad said with a smile.“Helping people is enough for us.”

One of their toughest rescues was at Jebel Ali beach, where they pulled out a car submerged in water. Another unforgettable mission was in Al Batayeh, where they found a burnt car stuck under a dune, a dangerous location for other off-roaders. Though they couldn't save the vehicle, they removed it to keep the path safe for others.

Their passion for off-roading isn't new.“I have been into off-roading all my life, snow, desert, mountains, you name it,” said Ahmad.“After coming to Dubai, I bought my dream truck and joined an off-roading club. I used to assist in rescues, and I realised this is what I love. It gives me peace.”

His wife Nora shares that same passion.“We don't want people to feel helpless. That's why we document everything and post it online, so that anyone stuck knows they can call us.”

They even carry extra fuel for those stranded and spend more than Dh1,000 a month just on petrol for their rescue missions. But the real costs, like food, maintenance, and spare parts, are hard to calculate.“We don't mind. We feel blessed to do this,” said Ahmad.

Their young daughter sometimes joins them on missions, learning from her parents what kindness and community service really mean.

When asked how they feel after each mission, the couple said it's always worth it.“The smile and relief on people's faces is something we can't describe,” said Nora.“This isn't just off-roading. It's a rescue mission and it's our purpose.”