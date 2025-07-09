

Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Culture & Lifestyle Liberia Airport to Add Direct Flights from Vancouver and Winnipeg Starting in December Travel New Canadian Airline Begins Operations at Guanacaste Airport Travel 12 Affordable U.S. Cities You Can Actually Travel to This Year Travel Why Canadians Love Costa Rican Beaches: A Tropical Escape from the Cold Travel Ready to Travel This Summer? These Five Tips Will Help You Achieve the Best of It

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle 651-Smart Travel Hacks that Actually Work Culture & Lifestyle Costa Rican Choir Conquers Germany with Four Awards Culture & Lifestyle License Certificates in Costa Rica Must Be Issued Only With a Medical Consultation and Digital Verification Culture & Lifestyle Karla Rojas: A Costa Rican Symphony Triumphs in Miami Culture & Lifestyle An Example Educator Says Goodbye after Thirty Years of Serving his Country

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) a charset="UTF-8"/> Liberia Airport to Add Direct Flights from Vancouver and Winnipeg Starting in December ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte YoutubSearch Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Travel Updated: July 9, 2025Liberia Airport to Add Direct Flights from Vancouver and Winnipeg Starting in December By TCRN STAFF July 9, 20250 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_80{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_80{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadFeatured Event TCRN STAFF - July 9, 2025'West Side Story' Arrives at the Eugene O'Neill Theater on July 11, 12, and 13 in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - July 9, 2025Dog Attack: How to React When This Happens? Is Civil or Criminal Action Possible in Costa Rica? Local News TCRN STAFF - July 9, 2025Government Allows Migrants Deported by the US to Work Legally in Costa Rica TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

Liberia's Daniel Oduber International Airport (also known as Guanacaste Airport) will expand its connectivity with Canada starting December 12, with the opening of two new air routes operated by WestJet from Vancouver and Winnipeg. The flights will continue until April 25, 2026, and will operate on Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft with capacity for 189 passengers.

According to the official schedule, the flight between Vancouver and Liberia will operate on Fridays, arriving at 9:21 a.m. and departing at 10:30 a.m. The route between Winnipeg and Liberia will be available on Saturdays, arriving at 6:01 a.m. and departing at 7:00 a.m.

These new routes were announced by the airport in coordination with the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT). Tourism Minister William Rodríguez highlighted that Canada is the second largest source market for tourists to Costa Rica and praised the sustained growth of Canadian interest in the country.“The opening of these routes is the result of the joint efforts of the airline attraction strategy and new routes,” he stated.

Rodríguez also highlighted the importance of Vancouver as a source city and celebrated the unprecedented connection with Winnipeg, which will strengthen tourism chains and employment in the region.

Mike Perkins, senior manager of airport affairs for WestJet, stated that the airline seeks to strengthen its operations in Costa Rica.“The new routes improve access to sunny and culturally rich Liberia, offering our passengers a unique gateway to world-class experiences,” he stated.

Currently, Daniel Oduber Airport offers direct flights to Toronto, Montreal, and Calgary. With the arrival of Ottawa, Vancouver, and Winnipeg, the terminal will achieve the largest number of direct air connections between Costa Rica and Canada.

César Jaramillo, the airport's general manager, noted that this expansion strengthens the destination's positioning.“Guanacaste continues to stand out as a high-value destination, with diverse tourist experiences that resonate strongly in this market,” he stated. Between January and May 2025, Costa Rica recorded 147,743 arrivals of Canadian tourists by air.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR