HIMS & HERS HEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. - HIMS

NEW ORLEANS, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler reminds investors that they have until to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ("Hims" or the "Company") (NYSE: HIMS), if they purchased the Company's securities between April 29, 2025 and June 23, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Hims & Hers and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 23, 2025, Novo Nordisk announced that it was terminating its partnership with Hims, disclosing that the Company had“failed to adhere to the law which prohibits mass sales of compounded drugs under the false guise of 'personalization' and are disseminating deceptive marketing that put patient safety at risk,” and that“the 'semaglutide' active pharmaceutical ingredients that are in the knock-off drugs sold by telehealth entities and compounding pharmacies” may contain“unsafe and illicit foreign ingredients.”

On this news, the price of Hims' shares fell $22.24, or 34.6%, to close at $41.98 per share on June 23, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The first-filed case is Sookdeo v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc., No. 25-cv-05315. A subsequent case, Yaghsizian v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc., No. 25-cv-05321, expanded the class period.

